Early Twentieth Century Railroads

Early Twentieth Century Railroad Timeline
1898:
Spain and the United States go to war over Cuba's right to independence.
1900:
Casey Jones' famous train wreck occurs at Vaughn, Mississippi. Jones pays for his miscalculation with his life, but no passengers are killed, and the engineer becomes an American legend.
1901:
The federal government files suit against Northern Securities, a giant rail holding company, for restraint of trade.
1902:
Diesel power is on the rise, operating the entire Corliss Engine Works manufacturing operation. Street railways, meanwhile, carry five billion passengers nationwide.
1906:
Two-thirds of U.S. railroad mileage is controlled by a handful of rail magnates. Congress strengthens the regulatory power of the Interstate Commerce Commission.
1908:
Henry Ford introduces his Model T gas-powered automobile.
1909:
Milwaukee Road joins the ranks of transcontinental railroads.
1910:
Penn Station opens in New York City.
1914:
World War I breaks out in Europe.
1916:
America's peak year for railroad mileage -- 254,037 -- and employment -- 1,701,000. U.S. industrial activity picks up for the war effort.
1917:
The United States formally enters World War I. The federal government assumes control of American railroads as a wartime measure on December 28.
1918:
Armistice is signed on November 11. U.S. Railway Administration Director-General advocates five-year "test" of government control.
1919:
President Wilson announces that railroads will be returned to private control within a year.