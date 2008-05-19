Old Railroads

Old Railroad Timeline
1800:
Quarry tramways are introduced in the United States.
1815:
John Stevens receives a state charter for a tramroad in New Jersey.
1818:
Stevens is granted a charter to build a railroad in Pennsylvania.
1826:
The Granite Railway near Boston opens as the first U.S. railroad to carry passengers and freight.
1827:
The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad is chartered to build a railroad between the Atlantic seaboard and the Ohio River in western Virginia, a distance of more than 350 miles.
1830:
The B&O inaugurates the first regularly scheduled passenger trains in the United States -- coaches hauled by horses for a distance of 13 miles.
By year's end, the South Carolina Railroad begins offering regularly scheduled, steam-powered passenger service; a railroad boom commences nationwide.
1835:
The B&O Railroad's Washington Branch opens, providing the first rail line to the nation's capital.
1837:
Henry R. Campbell completes the first 4-4-0 locomotive; later named the "American" type, it became the most popular nineteenth-century locomotive.
1844:
Samuel F. B. Morse makes the first successful tests of his "magnetic telegraph," inaugurating the age of instantaneous electronic communication over long distances.
1852:
Railroads open routes from New York to Chicago and across the Allegheny Mountains to make connections with midwestern railroads and the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.
1854:
Congress hires surveyors to locate possible rail routes to California.
1857:
Financial panic temporarily halts most railway construction. Regional disputes lead to talk of civil war.