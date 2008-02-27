The Nixon-Ford Years

President Nixon began withdrawing troops from Vietnam in 1969 to reduce American involvement in Southeast Asia. In 1972 military and diplomatic efforts to end the Vietnamese War were stepped up.Relations with Communist nations continued to improve. The Soviet Union and the United States signed a nuclear nonproliferation treaty in 1969 and a strategic arms limitation treaty in May, 1972, during a historic visit to the Soviet Union by President Nixon. Earlier in 1972 he had made a similar precedent-setting trip to China.