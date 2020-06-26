The Wild Wild West Quiz

She was killed in a gunfight at Deadwood.

She fell off a horse.

The foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Calamity Jane's habits caught up with her, as she died in 1903 at only 47. Her swashbuckling exploits helped her achieve some significant fame at the time, but she was also a generous, caring soul who took care of sick and injured people.

She died as a result of alcoholism.