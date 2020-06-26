The Wild Wild West Quiz

Wild Bill Hickock (R) kills a saloon owner. American Stock/Getty Images
The Wild West is the stuff of legends, lore and awesome John Wayne movies. How much do you know about the days of saloons and standoffs?
This legendary gunslinger at the O.K. Corral actually wasn't that quick on the draw:
Where did the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral actually take place?
What was Doc Holliday's career before he became a rambling, gambling gunslinger?
How did Calamity Jane die?
What was the reason for the Springfield Shootout between Wild Bill Hickok and Davis Tutt?
How much would a night at Pearl de Vere's luxurious brothel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, set you back in 1896?
What happened to Annie Oakley's fortune?
Why did Sheriff Pat Garrett claim that Billy the Kid was really 21?
How did Jesse James die at age 34?
What name do you know Robert LeRoy Parker better by?
