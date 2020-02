1939:

In September, a war emergency is declared in the United States.

1941:

Japan attacks Pearl Harbor on December 7, Congress declares war.

1942:

Gasoline rationing is imposed, and travelers flock to passenger trains;

Northern Pacific responds by trying to discourage civilian travel.

1944:

The last Southern Pacific cab-forward locomotive is delivered.

1945:

In August, the United States drops atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Japan surrenders.