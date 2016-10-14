10 Monumental Events That Were Overshadowed by Other Events

" " Pope John Paul II's beatification was lost in the coverage of Osama bin Laden's death. Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Advertisement

On May 1, 2011, a massive crowd of Roman Catholics from all over the globe poured into Vatican City and cheered as then-Pope Benedict XVI personally declared his late predecessor, John Paul II, to be "blessed." Beatification, as that gesture is called, is the step that comes before official sainthood.

John Paul, the first Polish pope, had become a folk hero for his opposition to communism in his native land and for his travels to more countries than any other pontiff.

His ceremony was a memorable one. The crowd was shown a vial of John Paul II's blood, and Vatican officials unveiled a huge tapestry portrait of the late pontiff, before calling in both English and Polish for believers to pray silently. Benedict proclaimed that in heaven, the saints and angels were celebrating, too [source: CNN].

But the event didn't dominate the news that weekend. The following evening, U. S. President Barack Obama announced that Navy SEALs had secretly slipped into Pakistan and killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, the man behind the Sept. 11 attacks [source: Politico].

Author's Note: 10 Monumental Moments That Were Overshadowed by Other Events

This assignment hit home with me, because I've actually seen it happen on a smaller, personal scale. I turned 20 on the day that Elvis Presley died — I was on a birthday road trip at the time, and it took me a while to figure out why every station on the radio seemed to be playing Elvis music. Years later, a journalist friend of mine authored a moving family memoir and sold it to a major publisher. It might even have become a best-seller, except that the release date was just before the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, which kept it from getting the attention it deserved.

Related Articles

More Great Links

Sources

Adams, Cydney. "August 16, 1977: Elvis Presley dies in Graceland bathroom." CBS News. Aug. 16, 2016. (Oct. 3, 2016 http://cbsn.ws/2dO67aN

Associated Press. "Soviets in Germany Detain U.S. Convoy." Nytimes.com. Feb. 4, 1959. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://nyti.ms/2dMuIN9

Biography.com. "Aldous Huxley. Biography.com. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.biography.com/people/aldous-huxley-9348198#synopsis

Biography.com. "C.S. Lewis." Biography.com. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://bit.ly/2dMwG07

Campbell, Steve. "Pearl Harbor Wasn't Only Surprise Attack that Day." Military.com. Dec. 7, 2013. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.military.com/daily-news/2013/12/07/pearl-harbor-wasnt-only-surprise-attack-that-day.html

CNN Wire Staff. "Crowds of faithful jam Vatican to honor Pope John Paul II." CNN.com. May 1, 2011. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://cnn.it/2dqflr4

Cowan, Edward. "Reagan's 3-Year, 25% Cut in Tax Rate Voted by Wide Margins in the House and Senate." The New York Times. July 30, 1981. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://nyti.ms/1d3Jh4M

Daniels, Patricia; Hyslop, Stephen Garrison; and Brinkley, Douglas. "National Geographic Almanac of World History." National Geographic Press. 2006. (Oct. 3, 2006) http://bit.ly/2do8yOS

Eyewitness to History. "First Woman to Fly the English Channel, 1912." Eyewitnesstohistory.com. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.eyewitnesstohistory.com/quimby.htm

Garth, John. "Three Great Men Died That Day: JFK, C.S. Lewis, and Aldous Huxley." Daily Beast. Nov. 3, 2013. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://thebea.st/2dMxbar

Heyman, Brian. "Jackie Robinson: Breaking the Color Barrier." Usembassy.gov. Dec. 29, 2008. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://bit.ly/2doeEi0

History.com. "1912: Titanic Sinks." History.com. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/titanic-sinks

Hill, Erin. "Remembering Prince Charles and Lady Diana's Royal Wedding (and That Dress!) – 35 Years Later." People. July 29, 2016. http://bit.ly/2dpYjth

History.com. "1947: Fertilizer Explosion Kills 581 in Texas." History.com. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/fertilizer-explosion-kills-581-in-texas

Kawa, Barry. "The Wow! Signal." Cleveland Plain Dealer. Sept. 18, 1994. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://bit.ly/2dO4k5C

Kiger, Patrick J. "What is the Wow! Signal?" Nationalgeographic.com. June 21, 2012. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://on.natgeo.com/2dO3yFP

Mead, Wendy. "The Day the Music Died: Rock's Great Tragedy." Biography.com. Feb. 3, 2016. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.biography.com/news/the-day-the-music-died--plane-crash

Moore Memorial Public Library. "1947 Texas City Disaster." Texascity-library.org. 2016. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.texascity-library.org/disaster/first.php

Nelson, Valerie J. "Farrah Fawcett dies at 62; actress soared with, then went beyond, 'Charlie's Angels.'" Los Angeles Times. June 26, 2009. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://lat.ms/2dq9Zwh

The New York Times. "On This Day (July 30)." Nytimes.com. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://nyti.ms/2dpYPaH

Olsen, Arthur J. "Soviet Still Detains U.S. Convoy, Action Believed Test on Berlin." The New York Times. Feb. 4, 1959. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://nyti.ms/2dB7Z5

Olsen, Arthur J. "Soviet Releases 4 Berlin Trucks After U.S. Note." The New York Times, Feb. 4, 1959. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://nyti.ms/2dNXa1c

Politico staff. "Obama's announcement text." Politico.com. May 2, 2011. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://politi.co/2dqgEXa

Tyson, Peter. "America's First Lady of the Air." Pbs.org. Feb. 2, 2005. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/space/americas-first-lady-of-the-air.html

University of Wisconsin. "Note from the American Embassy to the Soviet Foreign Ministry, protesting detention of a United States Army Convoy, February 4, 1959." Wisconsin.edu. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://bit.ly/2dMvcDa

Van Hoven, Matt. "The Three Who Died: Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Ed McMahon." Los Angeles Times. June 25, 2009. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://bit.ly/2dqbKte

Wright, Robin and Watson, Paul. "Key Foe of Taliban Is Dead, U.S. Says." Los Angeles Times. Sept. 11, 2001. (Oct. 3, 2016) http://articles.latimes.com/2001/sep/11/news/mn-44549