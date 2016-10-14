10 Monumental Events That Were Overshadowed by Other Events

" " C.S. Lewis (right) and Aldous Huxley (center) both died on the same day as John F. Kennedy but Kennedy's assassination obscured everything else. Keystone/Edward Gooch/John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Getty Images

C.S. Lewis and Aldous Huxley had a few things in common. Both were well-known 20th-century writers who had been educated at Oxford and lived in England at least for a time. Lewis was the author of "The Chronicles of Narnia," a series of seven classic children's novels that are still read widely today. Several of them have been made into popular films, including the 2005 "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." He also wrote numerous books for adults, on themes as diverse as science fiction, Christian apologetics and medieval literature [source: Biography.com].

Meanwhile Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel "Brave New World," set in the London of the future, depicted a dystopian society in which technology and mind-altering drugs suppressed dissent and free will. He went on to write other books, screenplays and a collection of essays called "The Doors of Perception." Jim Morrison borrowed the title for his rock group The Doors [source: Biography.com].

And here's one other thing Lewis and Huxley had in common: Both died on the same day, Nov. 22, 1963, Lewis of renal failure and Huxley of cancer. That coincidence, coupled with their literary achievements, might have gotten a lot of attention. But instead, their deaths weren't even reported until days later, because of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas [source: Garth].

In 1982, a Boston College professor published a novel called "Between Heaven and Hell" which imagined the three men meeting in the hereafter.