Culture
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. Historical Events

10 Monumental Events That Were Overshadowed by Other Events

by Patrick J. Kiger
3

2001: Afghan Assassination Trumped by Worst U.S. Terror Event

The events of 9/11 overshadowed the killing of a top anti-Talban fighter, even though his demise had a surprising twist. Hiro Oshima/WireImage/Getty Images
The events of 9/11 overshadowed the killing of a top anti-Talban fighter, even though his demise had a surprising twist. Hiro Oshima/WireImage/Getty Images

Advertisement

In a nation with a warrior tradition, Ahmed Shah Masoud was a legend. As the leader of forces against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s, he made such a name for that he was depicted in "Rambo III."

But after Masoud helped drive out the Soviets, Afghanistan fell into disorder and eventually was taken over by an extremist movement, the infamous Taliban. Masoud helped lead the resistance against that terrorist group, too.

Unfortunately, Masoud's notoriety and comfort with media coverage was exploited by his enemies. On Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. officials announced that Masoud has been assassinated in his camp by a suicide bomber, who had posed as a television cameraman to get close to the rebel leader [source: Wright and Watson].

Normally a story of an antiterrorist leader being killed by a suicide bomber who posed as a TV cameraman would have been big news. But Masoud's murder happened the same day as the terrorist attacks on Washington and New York. So nothing else mattered in the news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

The Peace Sign: From No Nukes Logo to Anti-war Symbol

20 Memorable Moments of the 21st Century So Far

The War of 1812: The White House Burns and 'The Star-Spangled Banner' Is Born

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement