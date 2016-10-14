10 Monumental Events That Were Overshadowed by Other Events

" " Farrah Fawcett, Ed McMahon and Michael Jackson all died on the same day but Jackson grabbed most of the headlines. Carlo Allegr/ABC via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Times called her "a generation's favorite pinup." But even if you weren't a teenage boy in the late 1970s with her sexy swimsuit poster on your bedroom wall, you knew all about Farrah Fawcett. As co-star of "Charlie's Angels," the hit TV series about a trio of beautiful private investigators, Fawcett was one of pop culture's most recognizable figures. Her striking physical beauty and trademark mane of feathery frosted blonde hair made her a sex symbol.

But Fawcett also was a talented actress who earned three Emmy nominations. Her portrayal of a battered wife in the thought-provoking 1984 TV movie "The Burning Bed" earned her accolades from critics [source: Nelson].

After Fawcett was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2006, her struggle to survive the disease earned her even more admiration from the public. So it would be reasonable to expect that her death on June 24, 2009, would have been big news — even though another TV star, Johnny Carson sidekick Ed McMahon, passed away that same day.

But as fate would have it, both Fawcett and McMahon were overshadowed by an even more sensational demise — the sudden death of "King of Pop" Michael Jackson at age 50 [source: Van Hoven].