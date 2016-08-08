10 Things Done Completely Out of Spite

" " Luo Baogen points to his house which his provincial government built a road aound when he would not sell it to them. Tired of the traffic noise, he later sold his house to the government for slightly more money than he had orginally been offered. STR/AFP/Getty Images

In China, one thing you don't want to do is incur the ire of government officials. In 2012, a Chinese man named Luo Baogen and his wife learned that lesson when they refused to allow the government to acquire and demolish their home in Wenling, Zhejiang province, because it was in the path of a planned highway. The elderly couple felt the compensation that the government offered to pay them for their house was too low.

But that didn't stop the road builders, who had purchased and demolished other houses in the couple's neighborhood. Instead, they simply built the road around the one remaining house, and left it encircled by asphalt [source: Taylor].

As the provincial government may have suspected, the residents tired quickly of having cars whizzing by their front door and under their windows. A few weeks later, they accepted a slightly larger compensation offer from the government of 260,000 yuan ($41,000). Their house was bulldozed and the island it had created was paved over [source: Taylor].