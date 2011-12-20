10 Weirdest Headlines of 2011

The clever folks at USA Today used the headline "Never Mind the Archaeologists." (Note that this photo is of Sid Vicious and Johnny Rotten, not the clever folks at USA Today.) Michael Ochs Archives/Stringer/ Getty Images

When researchers feel compelled to include a disclaimer that their study isn't a joke, it's got to be good, right?

A report published in a 2011 edition of the journal "Antiquity" chronicles the archeological study of drawings found in a London flat once occupied by The Sex Pistols, considered by many to be punk rock pioneers. The band's members and their inner circle scrawled graffiti on the apartment's walls during the 1970s.

The drawings have remained remarkably well-preserved, allowing archeologists to study them as they would ancient cave drawings created by prehistoric people. Unlike cave sketches of antelope herds, however, these punk rock drawings include anti-authority slogans and other images that have come to be associated with punk rock, such as reversed swastikas. Researchers contend that the apartment and its drawings should be preserved because the art provides insight into the emergence of punk rock culture [source: Vergano].