Culture
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. Historical Events

10 Weirdest Headlines of 2011

by Laurie L. Dove
5

Sugar Plum Fairy Fired for Foul Mouth

The Sugar Plum Fairy is a character from Tchaikovsky's Christmas ballet &quot;The Nutcracker,&quot; portrayed here by Claire Fowler.
The Sugar Plum Fairy is a character from Tchaikovsky's Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker," portrayed here by Claire Fowler.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

There are a few things you can count on in St. Charles, Mo., and one of them is the Main Street Christmas Traditions festival. For five years, Laura Coppinger has portrayed the Sugar Plum Fairy during the event. However, her job disappeared with the flush of a toilet. Literally.

Before the 2011 holiday season began, Coppinger was in the middle of taking a mandatory drug test -- something required of all the Christmas Traditions folks, from the Sugar Plum Fairy to the Big Man himself. Coppinger accidentally flushed the toilet before the test could be completed and spontaneously uttered an expletive that violated the Christmas Traditions Code of Conduct.

Advertisement

The code, which contends that "Christmas characters don't know naughty words," put the Sugar Plum Fairy out on her wings. Despite a "Save the Sugar Plum Fairy" Facebook campaign, Coppinger wasn't rehired as of the publication of this article [source: Rudin].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

The Peace Sign: From No Nukes Logo to Anti-war Symbol

20 Memorable Moments of the 21st Century So Far

The War of 1812: The White House Burns and 'The Star-Spangled Banner' Is Born

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement