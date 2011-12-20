10 Weirdest Headlines of 2011

The Sugar Plum Fairy is a character from Tchaikovsky's Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker," portrayed here by Claire Fowler. Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images

There are a few things you can count on in St. Charles, Mo., and one of them is the Main Street Christmas Traditions festival. For five years, Laura Coppinger has portrayed the Sugar Plum Fairy during the event. However, her job disappeared with the flush of a toilet. Literally.

Before the 2011 holiday season began, Coppinger was in the middle of taking a mandatory drug test -- something required of all the Christmas Traditions folks, from the Sugar Plum Fairy to the Big Man himself. Coppinger accidentally flushed the toilet before the test could be completed and spontaneously uttered an expletive that violated the Christmas Traditions Code of Conduct.

The code, which contends that "Christmas characters don't know naughty words," put the Sugar Plum Fairy out on her wings. Despite a "Save the Sugar Plum Fairy" Facebook campaign, Coppinger wasn't rehired as of the publication of this article [source: Rudin].