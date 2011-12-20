10 Weirdest Headlines of 2011

While Dorian Gray might have appreciated his (hypothetical) tombstone being debauched, Wilde might not have. Antoine Antoniol/ Getty Images

Dublin native Oscar Wilde, author of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and "The Importance of Being Earnest," had been buried in a Paris cemetery for 111 years as of December 2011. However, a new ban caused admirers who made graveside pilgrimages to purse their lips in vain.

For decades, Wilde's fans had been applying lipstick and then kissing the grave's marker in homage. At the behest of Wilde's descendants, and in a project partially funded by the Irish government, all the lipstick was removed from the gravestone and it was surrounded by glass for good measure. The gravestone was previously cleared of graffiti in the early 1990s when it was named a historical monument [source: Jakubek].