10 Weirdest News Stories of 2013

" " Say hello to the world's fastest man on four legs, a title that Kenichi Ito of Japan attained on Nov. 14, 2013. Ito looks to the African patas monkey for inspiration on his running style. © Yuya Shino/Reuters/Corbis

If you're often scanning the headlines for weird news stories, Nov. 14 was your special day. Maybe you noticed the story that 325 people in London gathered, dressed as penguins. Or that the world's longest knitted scarf (4,565.46 meters or 2.84 miles) was unfurled in Oslo. Or that a Harlem Globetrotter finally beat the record for longest basketball shot, at more than 109 feet 9 inches (33.45 meters). What magical day both brought you a story about an underwater sword swallower and introduced you to the owner of the world's largest pizza box collection (595!)?

It's Guinness World Records Day, of course -- the ninth annual event where bizarrely talented (or just plain obsessive) men and women come together to get their names in the (literal) record books [source: Guinness World Records]. So along with the aforementioned activities, you should also know that 2013 brought the record for the most hula hoops spun simultaneously (264!), most darts caught by the hand in one minute (16!) and fastest 100 meters run on all fours by a human (16.87 seconds!) [source: Guinness World Records].