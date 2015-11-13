10 Worst Ways History Has Repeated Itself

" " Diana Aguilar holds a photo of her 6-year-old daughter, Aliyah Shell, during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol calling for gun reform legislation and marking the nine-month anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mass killings are in the news a lot lately, and none is more tragic than the kind that happens at schools. Whether it's at a college like Virginia Tech, a high school like Columbine or an elementary school like Sandy Hook, the taking of young lives is an incredibly heartbreaking event. Many people think such killings are a recent phenomenon, but one of the deadliest occurred more than a century ago.

Of the recent school massacres, the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, stands out as one of the worst. That's where 20-year-old Adam Lanza arrived at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2012, with two handguns and an assault rifle in tow. He had already killed his mother when he shot his way into the school and killed 20 students and six adults before turning the gun on himself. The children were just 6 and 7 years old [source: CNN].

Survivors of another massacre — this one in Bath, Michigan, 85 years earlier — expressed sorrow over the events in Newtown because they knew exactly how those terrified students must have felt. In 1927, school board member Andrew Kehoe spent several months wiring the Bath School with explosives before detonating them on May 18. The blasts killed 45 people, including 38 children. Like Lanza, Kehoe first killed a family member (his wife, Nellie) and later killed himself. While it was a terrible tragedy, it could have been even worse: Just 100 of the 600 pounds of dynamite Kehoe planted actually detonated as planned [source: Larson].