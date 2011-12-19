2011 in Pictures

As these currents of change continue to grip the residents of Earth, what's life like elsewhere in the galaxy? Might it thrive as near to us as the planet Mars? That's one of the questions NASA hopes to answer with the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Curiosity rover, seen here blasting off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Nov. 26. After a nine-month interplanetary cruise, the rover will search for signs of life such as methane and help determine if the gas is from a biological or geological source.