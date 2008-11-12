Battle of Gettysburg Pictures

Gettysburg pictures at HowStuffWorks show scenes from the famous Civil War battle. Take a look at pictures of the Battle of Gettysburg.
The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Check out the following pages for scenes from this major turning point in the Civil War.
Soldiers advance through a wheat field on July 2, 1863 during the Battle of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Casualties for the three-day battle included more than 50,000 Americans. Surgical tents like this one were a common sight.
This illustration depicts fighting at Gettysburg on July 3, 1863. The most dramatic event was the Confederate charge of the Union line on Cemetery Ridge.
Confederate troops stormed across this field in Pickett's Charge, their attempt to overtake the Union forces on Cemetery Hill. See another illustration of Pickett's Charge on the next page.
This engraving shows the final skirmish between forces on Cemetery Hill.
A statue of Union General Gouverneur K. Warren sits on a hill called Little Round Top, which was successfully defended by Union troops. Their defense included a famous downhill bayonet charge.
Another view of Little Round Top. Learn more about the Confederate defeat on the next page.
This engraving shows the defeated Confederate Army under the command of General Robert E. Lee as they retreat from the battlefield. How do we know so much about Gettysburg? Find out on the next page.
Thanks to journalists like Alfred Waud, special artist for Harper's Weekly magazine, we know many of the details of events at Gettysburg battlefield. Civil War enthusiasts relive the Battle of Gettysburg each year. See those re-enactors on the following pages.
Re-enactors participate in the annual reenactment at Gettysburg. The Confederate forces at the original battle numbered almost 72,000. The Union brought nearly 94,000 soldiers to the battlefield.
Re-enactors represent the Union side. Some re-enactors bring along antique and replica weapons, like the cannon on the next page.
This was the first breech loader cannon used by the United States Army, seen here on site at Gettysburg in the mid-1900s. See another view of the battery at Gettysburg on the next page.
Many cannons still stand at Gettysburg National Military Park, which offers tours on horseback, bus and bicycle, in addition to other educational programs.
This old photo shows the gateway to the cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. See a modern-day view of the cemetery in the next photo.
Gettysburg National Military Park preserves the site of the famous battlegrounds and includes a national cemetery.
In November of 1863 Abraham Lincoln gave his "Gettysburg Address" to dedicate the battleground. See a copy of the short speech on the next page.
The Gettysburg Address is notable for its length -- less than 300 words. Lincoln took only about two minutes to deliver the speech.
President Lincoln raises his hand as he delivers his plainspoken Gettysburg Address to the assembled. Learn more about the largest battle of the Civil War in How the Battle of Gettysburg Worked and the How the Gettysburg Address Worked.