Timeline of Civil Rights

The Underground Railroad, was a network of secret routes and safe houses used by slaves to escape to Canada or free states. Most active between 1830 and 1860, this "railroad" allowed as many as 100,000 slaves to escape (Harriet Tubman, pictured here, was perhaps its most famous "conductor"). While this seems like a small number given the millions of slaves in the South, its existence had a powerful effect on both slaves and slave owners. The Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, which decreed that escaped slaves in any state had to be returned to their owners, also put the issue of slavery in the backyards of Northerners.