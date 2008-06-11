Civil War Pictures

The Civil War was the bloodiest and most costly war fought on American soil. See the leaders of the Union and Confederate armies, and learn what life was like for soldiers of the North and South.
The American Civil War was the culmination of regional and social tensions in 1800s America. It would tear the nation apart.
Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederacy during the Civil War. See his top general in the next photo.
Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee is shown here at his home 11 days after the Civil War ended. See some of the Union leaders he battled in the next photos.
In this photo, Union President Abraham Lincoln (center) visits a camp with Major Allan Pinkerton (his bodyguard and head of Union Intelligence) and General John McCleland.
President Abraham Lincoln meets with Union General George McClellan in the general's tent at Antietam. Lincoln was very unhappy with McClellan and later replaced him.
Gen. William T. Sherman became a top military leader for the Union. He is best known for his "March to the Sea," a campaign that took him through the Southern states.
While most don't know of the military exploits of Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside, his legacy lives on through those who share his distinctive facial hair -- sideburns. Get a glimpse of a regular soldier's life in the next photo.
When they weren't marching or fighting, soldiers were waiting. These Union troops pass time in the trenches shortly before their siege of Petersburg. Take a look at Confederate troops in the next photo.
For many soldiers, their "uniforms" were what they had brought with them. These Confederate volunteers were stationed at Pensacola, Florida, circa 1861. See a scene from the first battle in the next image.
The attack on Fort Sumter in 1861 was the first major flashpoint in the Civil War. See another battle scene in South Carolina in the next image.
These black troops of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment fight for the Union during the assault of Fort Wagner, South Carolina, July 18, 1863. Casualties were high for the Union -- who took care of the injured troops?
Clara Barton was a famous Civil War nurse. After the atrocities of the war, she went on to found the American Red Cross. A typical field hospital is shown next.
Amputations were common during the American Civil War. The limbs were often tossed onto large piles just outside of surgical tents like this one in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 1863. Head to the next page to see a scene from Gettysburg.
July 3, 1863 brought an intense battle between Confederate and Union troops in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Four months after the Union victory, Lincoln gave his famous speech.
Abraham Lincoln made his famous Gettysburg Address on November 19th, 1863. Though there were still battles ahead, it was a major turning point in the war.