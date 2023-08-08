An Overview of the Crimean War: Causes, Facts, Timeline & More

The Crimean War’s roots lay in a tangled web of religious tensions and geopolitical ambitions. The Ottoman Empire found itself at odds with the Russian Empire over the rights of Christian minorities in Palestine, then part of the Ottoman realm. France advocated for Roman Catholic rights, while Russia supported those of the Eastern Orthodox Church. Russian expansionism, fueled by the decline of the Ottoman Empire and the Russian-Turkish wars preceding the Crimean War, also played a significant role, with Britain and France seeking to preserve the Ottoman Empire to maintain the balance of power in Europe and counteract Russian expansion.

The conflict’s main theatre was in Central Asia, encompassing regions in modern-day Ukraine, where the Russian Empire faced off against an alliance of Ottoman, British, and French forces. The campaign in Crimea exposed the military and logistical incompetence of the British forces, juxtaposing it with the bravery and endurance of the Russian forces.

As the war unfolded, the British and French governments saw the need to form an alliance to support the Ottoman Empire, counterbalance Russian power, and protect their trade interests in the region. This alliance would prove to be a crucial factor in the Crimean War, shaping its outcome and leaving a lasting impact on European politics.