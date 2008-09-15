Mayflower Pictures

A two-month journey on the Mayflower from England brought religious separatists to America. Learn what life was like on the Mayflower and in Plymouth Colony in this image gallery.
The Mayflower was the ship in which the Pilgrims crossed the Atlantic to the New World in 1620. A modern replica of the Mayflower.
The Mayflower II, a replica of the ship which carried the Pilgrims to the New World, is docked in Plymouth Harbor Nov. 25, 2003, in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Tom Leahy, who portrays Seaman Wood aboard the Mayflower II, looks out across Plymouth Harbor.
Manned by a crew of people in period costume, a parade float designed to look like the Mayflower is readied for an Independence Day parade in York, Nebraska.
Re-enactor Constant Snow walks through the 1627 Pilgrim Village at 'Plimoth Plantation,' where she and other role-players portray Pilgrims seven years after the arrival of the Mayflower in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Visitors meet a local at the 1627 Pilgrim Village at 'Plimoth Plantation.'
Pilgrim leaders sign the compact document in one of the Mayflower's cabins on Nov. 11, 1620. The agreement helped to establish the American tradition of government based on the consent of the governed.
The Pilgrims who traveled on the Mayflower landed in New England, where they founded the Plymouth Colony (original artwork: Painting by Charles Lucy).
This circa 1700 engraving, after a painting by Baron Wappers, shows the Pilgrims in America.