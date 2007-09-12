Culture
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. Historical Figures

10 Famous Native Americans

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
2

Tecumseh

While Tecumseh, a Shawnee chief, was no stranger to battle, he is more often recognized for his diplomatic efforts in the Native American plight. Born in Ohio in the late 1760s, Tecumseh was an impressive and charismatic orator. In 1809, when the Treaty of Fort Wayne signed over 2.5 million acres to the United States, Tecumseh was outraged. He tried to get all the Native American nations to join together, claiming that the land belonged to the people who were there first, and no one tribe could buy or sell any part of it. Tecumseh's hopes were to create solidarity among all native peoples, but the idea came too late. Eventually, Tecumseh joined forces with the British and was killed in battle in 1813.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why Frederick Douglass Was the Father of the Civil Rights Movement

How Cesar Chavez United Thousands of Farmworkers and Became a Civil Rights Icon

Spartacus Was a Real Gladiator and the Baddest Rebel Leader in Rome

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement