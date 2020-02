" " That guy made you do it? Really? That's the best you can come up with? Hemera/Thinkstock

Advertisement

It's hard to beat Beelzebub, more commonly known as the devil, as an accessible scapegoat. Wars, pestilence, drought, famine, natural disasters, you name it, Satan gets the blame. In Christianity, evil is synonymous with the devil, who, according to the Bible, was once an angel in heaven but ultimately fell from God's grace.

Over the centuries, the devil became history's favorite whipping boy. Perhaps all he needed was a defense lawyer as Mark Twain hinted: