10 Scapegoats Still in the Crosshairs

Conversely, God is also a convenient scapegoat. According to such logic, if God's so perfect, why does he allow bad things to happen?

In fact, as many as two-thirds of Americans surveyed have mentioned feeling angry with God if they are suffering. Julie Exline, a psychologist at Case Western Reserve University, studies how people focus their anger at God. People, she says, use God as a scapegoat when they don't get what they want [source: Dye]. And just as, say, committed spouses have to address their anger after an argument, people also need to resolve their anger with God, or risk letting it fester indefinitely.