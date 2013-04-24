10 Scapegoats Still in the Crosshairs

" " Humans consume news voraciously, but they also have a huge appetite for disparaging media outlets as inaccurate and biased. IS Stock/Valueline/Thinkstock

Advertisement

Blame the messenger. That's what the ancient Greeks used to do. Often when a ruler received bad news, he killed the person bringing him the bulletin, thinking that it somehow canceled the bad message. It never did.

These days, many Americans believe "the media" is the root of all evil, or at least a portion of it. It's no wonder. Most people say that media outlets are biased, inaccurate and influenced by the wealthy, which makes them, as a whole, a popular scapegoat. According to a 2011 poll by the Pew Research Center, 66 percent of those who responded say news stories are inaccurate, while 77 percent believe most news organizations favor one side over the other [source: Bedard].