10 Scapegoats Still in the Crosshairs

" " December 1968: Yoko Ono and John Lennon in happier times. The Fab Four wouldn't break up until 1970, and Lennon wouldn't be assassinated for another 12 years. Susan Wood/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Advertisement

For many, the Beatles were the greatest rock band in history. When the Fab Four broke up in 1970, Yoko Ono, John Lennon's wife, shouldered the blame.

"I was used as a scapegoat, a very easy scapegoat," Ono told CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2010. "You know, a Japanese woman and whatever."

In 2012, Lennon's wingman, Paul McCartney, put the Yoko Ono scapegoat controversy to rest. In an interview with David Frost, McCartney admitted it wasn't easy having Yoko around all the time, but she was not responsible for the band's breakup.

"She certainly didn't break the group up, the group was breaking up," McCartney told Frost [source: Huffington Post].