12 Renowned Women of the Wild West

Before Britney and Christina, even before Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, there was the rivalry between this sharpshooter and her nemesis Annie Oakley. Born in 1871, Smith joined Buffalo Bill's show at age 15 and was notorious for bragging about her superior skills, wearing flashy clothes, and cursing like a sailor. When the show went to England in 1887, Smith shot poorly and was ridiculed while Oakley rose to the occasion. This crushing blow put Smith behind Oakley in the history books, and she died in 1930, a relatively obscure relic of the Old West.