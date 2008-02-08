How Barack Obama Works

Barack Obama addresses the League of Conservation Voters Environmental Victory Rally in Boston in 2004. Mario Tama/ Getty Images

Legal/Judiciary/Governance:

He voted for a bill in 2007 (S. 1) that provides more transparency in the legislative process, as well as for amendments to that bill that prohibit "lavish parties" for members of Congress thrown by lobbyists and increase restrictions on gifts and travel provided to Congress by lobbyists [source: Obama Senate ].

Obama sponsored three bills related to government ethics reform in 2006: Congressional Ethics Enforcement Commission Act (S. 2259), the Transparency and Integrity in Earmarks Act (S. 2261) and the CLEAN UP Act (S. 2179) [source: Obama Senate ].

In 2006, Obama voted against an amendment to increase transparency in government lobbying (S. 2349) [source: U.S. Senate ].

Obama voted against the confirmations of conservative Supreme Court Justices John Roberts in 2005 and Samuel Alito in 2006 [source: The Washington Post ].

He voted with Republicans for a pro-business bill in 2005, which brings class action lawsuits filed in more than one state into the purview of the federal courts [source: The Washington Post ].

