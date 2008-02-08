How Barack Obama Works

Voting Record of Barack Obama: Environment and Legal
Environment:
- Obama voted in favor of the Energy Efficiency Act of 2007 (H.R. 6) [source: U.S. Senate]. It passed the Senate vote. (Obama voted for another version of H.R. 6, the successful Energy Policy Act of 2005, which offered incentives for companies that lowered dependency on oil, improved conservation and reduced pollution [source: The Washington Post]).
- He did not vote on the failed amendment in 2007, which would have limited the tax credit for properties providing wind power (S. Amendment 3500) [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2007, he voted against maintaining current budget levels for tax credits for electricity produced by renewable resources through 2012 (S. Amdt. 577) [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted in favor of the failed amendment in 2005 (S. Amdt. 902) that sought to improve automotive fuel efficiency [source: U.S. Senate].
Legal/Judiciary/Governance:
- He voted for a bill in 2007 (S. 1) that provides more transparency in the legislative process, as well as for amendments to that bill that prohibit "lavish parties" for members of Congress thrown by lobbyists and increase restrictions on gifts and travel provided to Congress by lobbyists [source: Obama Senate].
- Obama sponsored three bills related to government ethics reform in 2006: Congressional Ethics Enforcement Commission Act (S. 2259), the Transparency and Integrity in Earmarks Act (S. 2261) and the CLEAN UP Act (S. 2179) [source: Obama Senate].
- In 2006, Obama voted against an amendment to increase transparency in government lobbying (S. 2349) [source: U.S. Senate].
- Obama voted against the confirmations of conservative Supreme Court Justices John Roberts in 2005 and Samuel Alito in 2006 [source: The Washington Post].
- He voted with Republicans for a pro-business bill in 2005, which brings class action lawsuits filed in more than one state into the purview of the federal courts [source: The Washington Post].
Throughout the 2008 primary campaign, Obama -- like his rival candidates -- has revealed his presidential platform. Read about what Obama says he would do as president on the next page.
Advertisement