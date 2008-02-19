How Hillary Clinton Works

Voting Record of Hillary Clinton: National Security and the Economy
Beyond rhetoric, spin and messages, perhaps the truest means of establishing what a candidate values is his or her voting record. Here are some select important issues that came up for a vote during Sen. Clinton's tenure in Congress.
The Iraq War/Military/National Security:
- Clinton voted against H.R. 2206 in 2007, a $120 billion funding bill mostly for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that did not include a provision for troop withdrawal from Iraq [source: Washington Post].
- She did not vote on Senate Amendment (S. Amdt.) 3875 in 2007, which called for the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton did not vote on a successful motion to kill a bill (S. Amdt. 3313) in 2007 to provide $75 million for local and state law enforcement agencies [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of S. Amdt. 3164 in 2007, which called for the withdrawal of troops from Iraq [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against the successful Protect America Act of 2007, which allowed electronic surveillance between people outside the U.S.without a court order [source: Washington Post].
- She voted for a failed amendment (S. Amdt. 2087) in 2007, a bill that called for the reduction and transition of troops in Iraq [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against S. 3930, the Military Commissions Act of 2006, which, among other things, provided immunity for CIA officials who may have been involved in acts of torture since Sept. 11, 2001 [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against an increase in funding of $360.8 million for purchase of armored tactical vehicles deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan (S. Amdt. 1933) in 2005 [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of S. Amdt. 1689 in 2003, which provided $87 billion in emergency funds for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2002, Clinton voted in favor of the Homeland Security Act (H.R. 5005) [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted in favor of H.J. Res. 114 in 2002, which authorized the president to use force in Iraq [source: U.S. Senate].
Economy/Government Finance:
- She voted against waiving an amendment (S. Amdt. 2353) in 2007 that would have repealed the alternative minimum tax [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against a move to repeal the death tax (S. Amdt. 578) in 2007 [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of S. 1 in 2007, which called for greater transparency in government [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted in favor of H.R. 2 in 2007, which increased the federal minimum wage from $5.15 an hour to $7.25 [source: Washington Post].
- She voted against H.R. 4297 in 2006, which extended the Bush tax cuts for wealthy Americans [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted in favor of the unsuccessful S. Amdt. 4641 in 2006, which called for rolling back tax breaks for Americans with incomes more than $1 million [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against the successful Central American Free Trade Agreement (H.R. 3045) of 2005 [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against a provision of S. Amdt. 1932 in 2005, which cut $40 billion in federal expenditures in part by reducing funding for welfare, student loans and child support [source: Washington Post].
