How Hillary Clinton Works

Voting Record of Hillary Clinton: Immigration and Health Care
Immigration:
- Clinton voted in favor of Senate Amendment (S. Amdt.) 2797 in 2007, which prohibits the creation of any program that allows trucks from Mexico being operated beyond commercial zones near the border in the U.S. [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2007, Clinton voted against a measure (S. Amdt. 1197) that would have required health care be provided for nonresidents in the United States who hold Z visas [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted to kill a measure that would have given $300 million to states to carry out a national ID program [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against English being adopted as the official language of the United States government (S. Amdt. 1151) in 2007 [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against a failed amendment (S. Amdt. 1267) in 2007 that would have required Y-1 visa holders to leave the United States before being able to renew their visa [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of H.R. 6061, the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which approved $1.2 billion for a 700-mile-long fence along the U.S./Mexico border [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton did not vote on S. Amdt. 3313 (2007), which would have provided $75 million to state and local law enforcement for fighting illegal immigration [source: U.S. Senate].
Health care:
- Clinton did not vote on a bill (S. Amdt. 3673) in 2007 to expand access to health care for rural areas by reducing liability for obstetricians and gynecologists [source: U.S. Senate].
- She did not vote on the passage of H.R. 3963 in 2007, which increased funding for State Children's Healthcare Insurance Program (SCHIP) [source: U.S. Senate].
- She did vote in favor of H.R. 976 in 2007, which would have increased funding for SCHIP by $60 billion [source: Washington Post].
- Clinton did not vote on S. Amdt. 3437 in 2007, a successful amendment to prohibit federal funds from being used to modify the HIV/AIDS funding formulas [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against S. Amdt. 2620 in 2007, which called for increasing access to health care to low-income children based on need by adjusting for cost of living [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against an unsuccessful amendment (S. Amdt. 1197) in 2007 that would have required health care coverage for holders of Z nonimmigrant visas [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2002, Clinton voted in favor of killing S. Amdt. 4326, which would have limited the amount of money patients could be awarded in malpractice suits [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of S. 812 in 2002, which amended the Food and Drug Act to provide greater access to affordable prescription drugs [source: U.S. Senate].
