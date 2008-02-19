How Hillary Clinton Works

Hillary Clinton delivers a speech on legislation designed to protect immigrants from high fees on international money transfers in May 2004. Mario Tama/ Getty Images

Immigration:

Clinton voted in favor of Senate Amendment (S. Amdt.) 2797 in 2007, which prohibits the creation of any program that allows trucks from Mexico being operated beyond commercial zones near the border in the U.S. [source: U.S. Senate ].

In 2007, Clinton voted against a measure (S. Amdt. 1197) that would have required health care be provided for nonresidents in the United States who hold Z visas [source: U.S. Senate ].

Clinton voted to kill a measure that would have given $300 million to states to carry out a national ID program [source: U.S. Senate ].

She voted against English being adopted as the official language of the United States government (S. Amdt. 1151) in 2007 [source: U.S. Senate ].

Clinton voted against a failed amendment (S. Amdt. 1267) in 2007 that would have required Y-1 visa holders to leave the United States before being able to renew their visa [source: U.S. Senate ].

She voted in favor of H.R. 6061, the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which approved $1.2 billion for a 700-mile-long fence along the U.S./Mexico border [source: U.S. Senate ].

Clinton did not vote on S. Amdt. 3313 (2007), which would have provided $75 million to state and local law enforcement for fighting illegal immigration [source: U.S. Senate ].

Health care:

Some of Clinton's ke­y votes on issues of ethics and morality and veterans' affairs are on the next page.­