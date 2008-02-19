How Hillary Clinton Works

Voting Record of Hillary Clinton: Ethics, Morality and Veterans
Ethics and Morality Issues:
- Clinton didn't vote on an unsuccessful call, Senate Amendment (S. Amdt.) 3330, in 2007 to prohibit federal funds from going to grantees that perform abortions [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against an unsuccessful amendment (S. Amdt. 2535) in 2007 to redefine the federal definition of "child" to begin with conception rather than birth [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against the successful S. 403 in 2006, which prohibits taking minors across state lines to circumvent laws that require parental notification of abortions [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2006, Clinton voted in favor of H.R. 810, which allows for funding of embryonic stem cell research [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against a motion to bring the Marriage Protection Amendment (S.J. Res. 1) in 2006 to an immediate vote; this act called for a Constitutional amendment defining marriage as a union between a man and woman only [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against the unsuccessful S.J. Res. 12 in 2006, which called for a Constitutional amendment outlawing desecration of the flag [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2005, Clinton voted in favor of the successful S. Con. Res. 18, the Unintended Pregnancy Act, which provided greater access to family planning services and contraception [source: Project Vote Smart].
Veterans:
- Clinton voted yes on S. Amdt. 2019 in 2007, which called for providing care and management of "wounded warriors" [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against killing an unsuccessful 2006 amendment (S. Amdt. 4781) that called for $2 million in additional funding for Army imaging equipment for use in diagnosing brain injuries [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against S. Amdt. 3704 in 2006, an unsuccessful attempt to provide an additional $20 million in funding to Veterans Affairs medical facilities [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2006, Clinton voted in favor of a failed amendment (S. Amdt. 3141) that called for assuring a steady stream of future funding for veterans' health care by repealing the Bush tax cuts [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted in favor of waiving S. Amdt. 3409 in 2004, which provided for increased funding for veterans' health care adjusted each fiscal year for inflation and increases in veteran population [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against the successful S. Amdt. 1823 in 2003, which provided emergency funds, in part, for veterans' health care [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of a failed 2003 amendment (S. Amdt. 385) that would have provided an additional $1 billion in funding to the Veterans Affairs Administration in 2004 [source: U.S. Senate].
