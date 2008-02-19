How Hillary Clinton Works

Voting Record of Hillary Clinton: Environment and Legal
Environment:
- Clinton voted on House Resolution (H.R.) 6, the Energy Act of 2007, which called for tighter restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions, better fuel efficiency standards and investment in alternative energy [source: Project Vote Smart].
- She voted in favor of failed Senate Amendment (S. Amdt.) 1614 in 2007, which called for a loan program for projects that produce gas from coal while reducing greenhouse gas emissions [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton did not vote on 2007's S. Amdt. 3553, which limited tax credits provided to wind energy producers and users [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of S. Amdt. 3039 in 2006, a failed amendment that called for increased funding and research biofuels [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against H.R. 6 in 2005, which provides for greater independence from foreign oil by expanding renewable energy and alternative fuels [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against an amendment (S. Amdt. 902) in 2005, which called for regulations improving fuel efficiency in automobiles [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2005, Clinton voted in favor of the successful S. Amdt. 2362, which prohibits oil taken from the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from being exported [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted in favor of S. Amdt. 2703 in 2004, a failed bill that called for more responsibility in cleanup of toxic waste by companies that produce it [source: U.S. Senate].
Legal/Judiciary/Governance:
- Clinton did not vote on S. Amdt. 3640 in 2007, which would have prohibited governments from involuntarily acquiring farm or grazing land for public purposes [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted in favor of calling to an immediate vote a 2007 amendment (S. Amdt. 2022) that would have restored habeas corpus to foreign detainees [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted in favor of S.1, the Honest Leadership and Open Government Act of 2007, which closed many loopholes lobbyists used to influence lawmakers [source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against waiving S. Amdt. 2350 in 2007, which requires voters to present a photo ID before voting [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against failed S. Amdt. 4897 in 2006, which called for an additional $700 million in funding for counterdrug operations in Afghanistan[source: U.S. Senate].
- She voted against S. Amdt. 4615 in 2006, which prohibits firearms from being confiscated during emergencies or disasters [source: U.S. Senate].
- Clinton voted against the confirmations of both John Roberts and Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court in 2005 and 2006 [source: Washington Post].
