How John McCain Worked

by Josh Clark & Kathryn Whitbourne

Voting Record of John McCain: Environment and Legal

Exxon Valdez oil spill.
Following the Exxon Valdez oil spill, McCain voted in favor of increased liability for companies who spill oil but against requiring tankers in U.S. waters to have double hulls.
Chris Wilkins/AFP/Getty Images

Environment:

  • McCain voted against rejected Amendment 3039 in 2006, which called for decreasing dependency on foreign oil by increasing biofuel and alternative fuel use [source: U.S. Senate].
  • In 2005, McCain voted against killing a motion (S. Amdt. 886) that expressed the sense of the Senate that global warming is a real issue and one that requires legislation [source: U.S. Senate].
  • McCain voted in favor of an amendment in 2004 (S. Amdt. 2703), which would have required industries producing toxic waste to help pay for cleanup of toxic sites [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He introduced and voted yes on S. Amdt. 2979 in 2002, raising environmental protection in oil pipeline transportation [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He was in favor of S. Con. Res. 101 in 2000, which would have kept oil drilling operations out of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge [source: Project Vote Smart].
  • In 1997, McCain voted for a Senate resolution (S. Res 98), urging the United States not sign the Kyoto Treaty [source: U.S. Senate].
  • McCain voted in favor of the Sustainable Fisheries Act in 1996 (S. 39), which limited commercial fishing in U.S. waters [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He voted against allowing drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in 1995 (S. Amdt. 2988) [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He voted in favor of a bill that increased corporate financial liability for oil spills in 1989 (S. 686) [source: U.S. Senate].
  • McCain voted to kill an amendment in 1989 (S. Amendment 669) that would have required tankers operating in U.S. waters to have double hulls [source: U.S. Senate].

Legal/Judiciary/Governance:

  • In 2007, McCain voted in favor of a failed amendment (S. Amdt. 2350) to require voters show photo ID when voting [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He introduced and voted in favor of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (H.R. 2356), which limited special interest influence in election campaigns [source: U.S. Senate].
  • McCain voted against S. Amdt. 3473 in 2000, which expanded the definition of hate crimes to include those made on the basis of sexual orientation [source: Project Vote Smart].
  • In 1993, McCain voted against the Brady Bill (H.R. 1025), which created a waiting period for gun purchases [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He voted against S. Amdt. 1204 in 1993, which would have replaced the death penalty for certain federal crimes with life imprisonment without the possibility of release [source: U.S. Senate].
  • In 1993, McCain voted against the successful Feinstein amendment (S. Amdt. 1152), which banned the manufacture and sale of 17 models of assault rifles in the U.S. [source: Brady Campaign].
  • In 1990, McCain voted in favor of mandatory minimum sentences for violent, drug and firearms offenses, the "mandatory minimum laws" (S. Amdt. 2084) [source: U.S. Senate].

