How John McCain Worked

Voting Record of John McCain: Environment and Legal
Environment:
- McCain voted against rejected Amendment 3039 in 2006, which called for decreasing dependency on foreign oil by increasing biofuel and alternative fuel use [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2005, McCain voted against killing a motion (S. Amdt. 886) that expressed the sense of the Senate that global warming is a real issue and one that requires legislation [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted in favor of an amendment in 2004 (S. Amdt. 2703), which would have required industries producing toxic waste to help pay for cleanup of toxic sites [source: U.S. Senate].
- He introduced and voted yes on S. Amdt. 2979 in 2002, raising environmental protection in oil pipeline transportation [source: U.S. Senate].
- He was in favor of S. Con. Res. 101 in 2000, which would have kept oil drilling operations out of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge [source: Project Vote Smart].
- In 1997, McCain voted for a Senate resolution (S. Res 98), urging the United States not sign the Kyoto Treaty [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted in favor of the Sustainable Fisheries Act in 1996 (S. 39), which limited commercial fishing in U.S. waters [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted against allowing drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in 1995 (S. Amdt. 2988) [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted in favor of a bill that increased corporate financial liability for oil spills in 1989 (S. 686) [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted to kill an amendment in 1989 (S. Amendment 669) that would have required tankers operating in U.S. waters to have double hulls [source: U.S. Senate].
Legal/Judiciary/Governance:
- In 2007, McCain voted in favor of a failed amendment (S. Amdt. 2350) to require voters show photo ID when voting [source: U.S. Senate].
- He introduced and voted in favor of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (H.R. 2356), which limited special interest influence in election campaigns [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted against S. Amdt. 3473 in 2000, which expanded the definition of hate crimes to include those made on the basis of sexual orientation [source: Project Vote Smart].
- In 1993, McCain voted against the Brady Bill (H.R. 1025), which created a waiting period for gun purchases [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted against S. Amdt. 1204 in 1993, which would have replaced the death penalty for certain federal crimes with life imprisonment without the possibility of release [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 1993, McCain voted against the successful Feinstein amendment (S. Amdt. 1152), which banned the manufacture and sale of 17 models of assault rifles in the U.S. [source: Brady Campaign].
- In 1990, McCain voted in favor of mandatory minimum sentences for violent, drug and firearms offenses, the "mandatory minimum laws" (S. Amdt. 2084) [source: U.S. Senate].