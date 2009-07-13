Men of War Image Gallery

Becoming famous through war is nothing new -- many military men have been lauded and feared throughout history. Many have had long political careers as well. We’ve collected photos of leaders -- from Caesar to MacArthur -- who have been characterized as both heroes and villains.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gaius Julius Caesar is heralded as the conqueror of Gaul. He was living the political high life when he was assassinated on March 15, 44 B.C.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Attila the Hun is hailed as a great barbarian warrior. He made life miserable for the Roman Empire.

Hulton Archives/Getty Images The fear-inspiring Mongol conqueror Genghis Khan is depicted here on his deathbed with his four sons holding vigil.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images The order of the Knights Templar was founded in 1118 as a result of the first Crusades. The Knights Templar endeavored to protect pilgrims en route to the Holy Land.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Vlad Tepes, also known as Vlad the Impaler, was prince of Walachia and the legendary inspiration of Bram Stoker's Dracula character.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images In this John Singleton Copley portrait, Paul Revere brandishes the silver kettle of his trade. He's better known to history as a patriot of the American Revolution than as a silversmith.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images In this iconic image, Gen. George Washington crosses the Delaware River. Despite his proud stance, he's just been defeated in a skirmish with the British.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Napoleon Bonaparte, a general from the French Revolution, emerged as emperor after the revolutionary fervor subsided and France was left leaderless.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Samurai display their military garb in 1864. These Japanese warriors were incredibly disciplined and loyal, and they preferred death to dishonor.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Abraham Lincoln led the long and weary Civil War to repair the fractured United States.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images George Armstrong Custer and 264 of his cavalrymen were killed at the Battle of Little Bighorn. He's alternately remembered for his bravery and his reckless vanity.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images One of the most loathed men of war in history, Adolf Hitler was leader of the Nazi Party and orchestrator of the Holocaust.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gen. Douglas MacArthur was the Allied commander in the Southwest Pacific during World War II.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black Americans to become pilots during World War II. Their valor and skill were instrumental in helping to desegregate the U.S. military.