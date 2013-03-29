10 Real Events That Seem Like Hoaxes

" " This famous shot of Elvis Presley with President Nixon at the White House is the most requested photo at the U.S. National Archives. U.S. National Archives

Elvis Presley was flying from L.A. to D.C. in 1970 when he decided he wanted to meet the U.S. president -- a very straitlaced Richard Nixon. President Nixon, not known to be a rock fan, (this was long before Obama invited Common over to his house), surprisingly agreed to the meeting.

Elvis had a thing for both guns and law-enforcement badges, and witnesses say the latter drove the desire for the sit-down [source: Carlson]. Elvis offered to help out the country (he didn't mention how) in exchange for one small thing: a badge from the U.S. Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs [source: Carlson]. That's like today's Drug Enforcement Administration.

The King, wearing a purple velvet suit, joined the president in the Oval Office and proceeded to suck up. Elvis claimed the Beatles were a bad influence, and he verily agreed with the president that drugs were destroying American society. He asked again about the badge. Nixon said he could have one [source: Carlson]. Elvis hugged him good-bye.

Elvis died in 1977 with at least 14 controlled substances in his system, including morphine, Demerol, multiple barbiturates, several sedative hypnotics and Xanax [source: Lathan]. Ex-wife Priscilla Presley later claimed Elvis wanted the drug-enforcement badge so he could take his drugs across borders without being searched [source: Carlson].