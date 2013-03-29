10 Real Events That Seem Like Hoaxes

" " Did this photo of his "darling Leezza" make it into Gadhdafi's scrapbook? U.S. National Archives

Advertisement

In 2008, then-U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, "Condi" to her friends, met with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi at his compound in Tripoli. As is customary, she received a parting gift, actually several, including a locket (with Gadhafi's face inside) and an impressive diamond ring [source: Malone].

The Colonel never hid his admiration for Rice. In a televised interview in 2007, he claimed to "love her very much". He added bizarrely that he was "very proud of the way she leans back and gives orders to the Arab leaders. I support my darling black African woman" [source: Malone].

Despite these utterances, it's easy to dismiss the diamond ring. Surely that didn't indicate a proposal of any kind?

Fast-forward a few years, and you can't help but wonder. After Gadhafi fell to the Libyan rebels, a search of his home revealed a stalker-style book filled with head shots and press photos of his darling Leezza (he called her that for some reason) in a variety of business suits [source: Malone].

Was the ring a proposal? Probably not. We think. But the gung-ho crush makes the record book of dictator eccentricities. Hitler's military-issue Aryan blow-up dolls seem practically the slightest bit less insane.