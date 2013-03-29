10 Real Events That Seem Like Hoaxes

" " With 10,000 calorie burgers on the menu, guess it was only a matter of time before someone had a heart attack at the Heart Attack Grill. iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Advertisement

Las Vegas resident John Alleman made the Heart Attack Grill his home away from home.

The love-it-or-hate-it restaurant, something of a Vegas landmark, pokes fun at the growing focus on healthy eating with offerings like the Quadruple Bypass Burger, a record-setting 10,000-calorie sandwich, served with Flatliner Fries (proudly fried in pure lard), and a policy of comping meals for "patients" more than 350 pounds (160 kilograms) [source: Heart Attack Grill]. Alleman was practically the place's mascot: He ate at the Heart Attack Grill every day, and often extolled its virtues to passers-by in his role as unofficial greeter [source: Jaslow]. He was "patient John" to the restaurant's regulars and staff, the latter dressed as doctors and nurses working in a cardiac unit.

In February 2013, the 180-pound (81-kilogram) Alleman had finished his meal and was standing in front of the restaurant when he had a heart attack. He died soon after. It was the third heart attack at the Heart Attack Grill (as of March 2013). The restaurant disputes the assumption that its food is to blame and continues its quest to "put the danger back into hamburgers" [source: Jaslow].