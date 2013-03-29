10 Real Events That Seem Like Hoaxes

" " 50 Cent performs at the MTV Los Premios awards in Los Angeles in 2009, a few years after his notorious gig at a bat mitzvah. You can't say he's not versatile. © MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters/Corbis

It sounds like an insult you'd hear hurled between rival rappers: "You're so desperate you'd headline a bat mitzvah."

50 Cent, of course, isn't desperate for gigs. And if he's worried about maintaining his gansta image (the guy is famous for surviving being shot nine times, in one incident), he doesn't show it. For a presumably enormous amount of cash, the rap star performed at the 2005 bat mitzvah of one Elizabeth Brooks, a $10 million affair in Manhattan's Rainbow Room [source: History].

Oh yes, he did. The man who brought us 2011's "The Return of the Heartless Monster" played a party for a 13-year-old girl.

Of course, the man also brought us "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," so maybe it's not that crazy. Money is money, b*tches.

In any event, 50 Cent was in good company. Also in the entertainment lineup at Little Lizzie's shindig were Steven Tyler, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, and Kenny G. Fiddy's bodyguards allegedly tried to prevent partygoers from using their gift-bag digital cameras to snap pics of their boss but to no avail. Soon everyone was checking out the shots on social media and making fun of the "gangsta" rapper [source: Sullivan].