Who won the Cold War?

The U.S. and the U.S.S.R. fought the Cold War for 45 years. It consisted of covert action, proxy wars and a nearly-complete polarization between the two sides among the rest of the world.

In 1991, the U.S.S.R collapsed suddenly and completely, becoming a number of independent countries and the Russian Federation.

Those who credit the U.S. with the Soviet demise cite massive defense spending, the Star Wars program and the proxy war in Afghanistan for bleeding the U.S.S.R. financially.