Kitchen Cabinet, in United States history, a name applied to a group of President Andrew Jackson's political friends who were influential in his administration. Jackson consulted with them more than he did with most members of his official cabinet, especially in his first term.

Critics of Jackson charged that this group dominated him, but many historians do not agree. Leading members were former or active newspapermen who helped gain favorable publicity for Jackson's policies. Two of these were Amos Kendall, who became a member of the official cabinet, and Francis Preston Blair, Sr.