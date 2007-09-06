Culture
Pearl Harbor Attack: What Led to It and What Was the Aftermath?

by the editors of Legacy Publishers

World War II Timeline: November 26, 1941-December 6, 1941

On December 6, 1941, Franklin Roosevelt approved funding for atomic bomb research. Learn about this and the other major events of late November and early December 1941 in the timeline that follows.

World War II Timeline: November 26-December 6

November 26: The Japanese Hawaii task force leaves the Kurile Islands, bound for Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Later in the day, in a note to the Japanese ambassador, U.S. secretary of state Cordell Hull demands the complete withdrawal of all Japanese troops from China. Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo will refer to this as "an ultimatum."

November 27: With the fall of Gondar, Ethiopia, the 350,000-man Italian army has been routed by about 20,000 Allied troops, marking the final stand of Italy in East Africa.

Believing that Japan is likely to attack within a matter of days, the United States military is placed on high alert.

December 1: In a unanimous vote, Japanese leaders officially endorse plans to enter the war against the United States.

December 4: Britain calls for unmarried women, ages 20 to 30, to serve in public service jobs, primarily on the home front.

December 5: At the end of a massive Soviet campaign that has seen the elimination by death or injury of more than 750,000 Axis soldiers, Adolf Hitler calls for a temporary halt in the offensive.

In the interest of protecting wartime intelligence, U.S. naval facilities throughout Asia are ordered to destroy almost all documents and communications codes.

December 6: General Georgi Konstantinovich Zhukov launches a successful counterattack around Moscow, pushing back the cold and starving Nazi German troops. It is the Wehrmacht's first major defeat.

Franklin Roosevelt promises more than adequate funding for an atomic bomb research project.

World War II Headlines

Read on for details on some of the other significant events of World War II, including more attacks by Japanese forces.

Husband Kimmel, Walter Short responsible for Pearl Harbor attack: One week after Pearl Harbor, Admiral Husband Kimmel, commander-in-chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, was on the cover of Time magazine due to the investigation into who was at fault for the Navy and Army's lack of vigilance. Kimmel and Army Lieutenant General Walter Short were eventually found responsible for dereliction of duty. Both resigned, their careers ruined. Kimmel went to work for a private-sector military contractor, and Short accepted a position with the Ford Motor Co.

Japan bombs naval yard in Philippines: Flames rise from the Cavite Naval Yard in Luzon, Philippines, following a Japanese bombing raid on December 10, 1941. Japanese air superiority had been assured two days earlier when their planes caught much of the U.S. Far East Air Force, including a number of valuable B-17 bombers, on the ground at Clark Field. The Japanese followed with multiple landings on Luzon and later Mindanao.

Deprived of his airpower and facing multiple enemy advances, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur abandoned plans to defend all of Luzon. On December 23, he ordered his forces to withdraw to the Bataan Peninsula for what would turn out to be their final stand.

Japanese sink British ships off Singapore: The battleship HMS Prince of Wales sinks on December 10, 1941, after coming under attack by Japanese dive-bomber and torpedo planes off Singapore. Caught without air cover, the battleship was easy prey after a torpedo disabled the rudder. Among the 327 killed was Admiral Sir Tom Phillips, the Far East Fleet commander.

The obsolete battle cruiser Repulse was also sunk in the attack. Despite fears that design problems contributed to the disaster, the battleship's stronger hull actually allowed much of the crew to be rescued -- in contrast to HMS Repulse, which took 513 men to the bottom.

The timeline on the next page addresses the attack on Pearl Harbor and some of the other significant events of early December 1941.

The Philippines

Home to 17 million people in 1941, the Philippine Islands had been dominated by regional foreign powers since the third century A.D. European control arrived with the Spanish in the 1500s and lasted until 1898, when the islands were ceded to the United States following the Spanish-American War.

Possession of the Philippines placed the United States along crucial trade routes between Japan, China, and the oil- and mineral-rich regions to the south. Manila Bay on the island of Luzon was the finest natural harbor in the Far East.

During the 1930s, U.S. military planners correctly assumed that the islands would be a prime enemy objective in any war with Japan. U.S. defense plans, code-named "Orange," went through several versions over the years. They essentially called for American and Filipino forces to hold out against a Japanese invasion until the U.S. fleet could steam to the rescue. Anticipating this strategy, the Japanese called for attrition attacks on the U.S. fleet as it passed through imperial possessions in the central Pacific. Theoretically, the remainder of the American fleet would then be destroyed in battle off the Philippines.

By 1939, U.S. planners were backing away from Orange. Any war with Japan would clearly be part of a wider conflict, presumably involving Nazi Germany. The feasibility of projecting sufficient force 5,000 miles across the Pacific in the event of a two-front war was questionable at best.

A new plan, Rainbow 5, conceded it might be necessary to abandon the Philippines. Meanwhile, Japanese plans also changed. In October 1941, Japan abandoned a reactive naval engagement in favor of an offensive strike against the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor with a simultaneous invasion of the Philippines.

Rainbow 5 notwithstanding, the stunning Japanese success at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, made relief of the Philippines a military impossibility. Not until October 1944 did U.S. forces finally return to wrest control of the islands from Japan.

