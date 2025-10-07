15 Least Racist Countries: A Complicated List

" " Spain and other countries on this list are by no means free from racism. David Soanes Photography / Getty Images

Racism isn't always loud. Sometimes it's in the job you don't get, the glance you receive at the store, or the place you're told you "shouldn't go." Figuring out the least racist countries is complex, but research, surveys, and policy data can point us in the right direction.

These rankings are based on factors like racial equality laws, the percentage of survey respondents experiencing discrimination based on ethnic origin or skin color, and how society handles hate speech, systemic racism, and government policies. They also account for cultural diversity, history, and how nations treat people of African descent or other ethnic backgrounds.

Advertisement

While racism exists in every country, some nations have created more inclusive societies where race, skin color, religion, or ethnicity play less of a role in how a person is treated.