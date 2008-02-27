Culture
History

Who Owns the $17 Billion San Jose Loot?

When a shipwreck is found, who gets the loot? The case of the San Jose has got interested parties battling and legal scholars scratching their heads.

Chappaquiddick and the Mystery at Dike Bridge

What really happened when the late Senator Ted Kennedy's car plunged off a bridge in 1969 killing Mary Jo Kopechne?

Gregor MacGregor's Swindle: The Country That Never Existed

Scotsman Gregor MacGregor was a world-class con man who convinced hundreds of people to invest in the mythical country of Poyais.

Who Were the Mighty Fighting Buffalo Soldiers?

The Strange History of Neuschwanstein Castle is No Disney Fairy Tale

Watch: China's Ancient Buddhist Cave Art Perfectly Recreated in L.A.

Why Frederick Douglass Was the Father of the Civil Rights Movement

February 14, 2020

17th-century Plague Doctors Were the Stuff of Nightmares

February 12, 2020

The Dark History of Indigo, Slavery's Other Cash Crop

February 7, 2020

Historical Events

From the Age of Enlightenment to the Christmas Truce, learn about some of history's most pivotal events.

The Peace Sign: From No Nukes Logo to Anti-war Symbol

20 Memorable Moments of the 21st Century So Far

The War of 1812: The White House Burns and 'The Star-Spangled Banner' Is Born

Historical Figures

From Musketeers to Nazis, Archimedes to Harriet Tubman, these famous historical figures changed the course of history -- for better or worse.

How Cesar Chavez United Thousands of Farmworkers and Became a Civil Rights Icon

Spartacus Was a Real Gladiator and the Baddest Rebel Leader in Rome

History vs. Myth

You don’t need fiction when history provides you with tales as crazy as the ones we’ve collected for you. Read up while your jaw drops.

How 'Scarface' Al Capone Became the Original Gangster

Cash for Teeth: The Legend of the Tooth Fairy

How Hercules Totally Nailed His 12 Labors

Europe

No matter how knowledgeable you are about European history, there's always more to learn! Get an in-depth look at European history in these articles.

17th-century Plague Doctors Were the Stuff of Nightmares

Is Holland the Same as the Netherlands?

Shhh! Don't Tell. There's a Secret Apartment Atop the Eiffel Tower

North America

From the southern tip of Florida to the Alaskan wilderness, explore North American history in-depth in the North American history section.

Why Is New York City Called the 'Big Apple'?

How the Declaration of Independence Birthed the American Nation

The Long, Hard Battle for the 19th Amendment and Women's Right to Vote

World History

HowStuffWorks looks at the history and culture of places from all over the world.

The Dark History of Indigo, Slavery's Other Cash Crop

8 Wild and Sprawling Facts About Mongolia

5 Large Nations With No Homeland

World Wars

World wars and conflicts have shaped the course of history as countries stuggle to maintain a balance of power. In this section topics such as the Korean War, Vietnam and both World Wars are explored.

Help Find the Lost Clickers of D-Day

Soviet 'Night Witches' Flew Bombing Missions Against the Nazis

Lost Songs of Holocaust Survivors Discovered in University Archives

7 Common Reasons People Apply for Personal Loans
February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020

