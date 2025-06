" " Golden Gate Bridge is a California Historical Landmark. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

From rugged coastlines to iconic bridges, California landmarks stand as monumental reminders of the Golden State's deep and diverse history. Whether you're hiking the redwoods of Northern California or exploring sunbaked missions in Southern California, there's a landmark with a story waiting to be told.

Let's journey through the top historic places that continue to define California's past and shape its future.