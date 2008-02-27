Culture
North American History

From the southern tip of Florida to the Alaskan wilderness, explore North American history in-depth in the North American history section.

Aug. 15: Woodstock

How the U.S.-Mexico Border Became a Political Flashpoint

The Ghosts of Gettysburg's Devil's Den

Learn More

Why Is New York City Called the 'Big Apple'?

Why not the Big Kumquat or the Big Banana? New York's fruity moniker actually had its beginnings in the sports pages and jazz clubs of the 1920s.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Feb 3, 2020 American History / Modern Era
How the Declaration of Independence Birthed the American Nation

Most Americans can at least recite the phrase about "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." But what else is inside this document? And what was left out?

By Dave Roos Jan 13, 2020 American History / Revolutionary War
The Long, Hard Battle for the 19th Amendment and Women's Right to Vote

It's been 100 years since the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified. Why did it take so long for women to get the right to vote in the United States?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jan 10, 2020 American History / Early 1900s
How the Boston Massacre Fanned the Flames of a Revolution

The Boston Massacre didn't start the American Revolution. But the events that unfolded on March 5, 1770, helped cement the idea that the relationship between England and its colonies was permanently broken.

By John Donovan Jan 6, 2020 American History / Revolutionary War
Why Is Missouri Called the Show-me State?

Lots of U.S. states have nicknames, but Missouri's flinty moniker arguably is one of the best.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Dec 26, 2019 American History / Modern Era
Why Was the American Revolution So Revolutionary?

What makes the American Revolution stand out in world history? Was it the introduction of guerrilla warfare or its stage outside the borders of its parent nation? All those were noteworthy, but the real revolution was what the Revolution created.

By Josh Clark & Dave Roos American History / Revolutionary War
How Atlanta's Cyclorama Was Used to 'Spin' the Civil War

After the Civil War, the United States was still a country divided. And the history of a monumental piece of artwork that resides in Atlanta shows how even art was used to rewrite the narrative of the war.

By Ray Glier Dec 6, 2019 American History / Civil War
How Manifest Destiny Stretched the U.S. From Sea to Shining Sea

The early American philosophy known as Manifest Destiny was a doctrine that espoused that God wanted Americans to take over the continent.

By John Donovan Dec 2, 2019 American History / The West
POW/MIA Bracelets Helped U.S. Remember Missing Soldiers

Back in the early 1970s, two college coeds had the idea to create bracelets for sale to the public as a means of keeping imprisoned U.S. soldiers alive in the hearts and minds of the public. This is the story.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Nov 21, 2019 American History / Modern Era
What We Learned From the Deadliest Nightclub Fire in U.S. History

Hundreds were killed in the infamous 1942 Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston. But from the tragedy came advancements in everything from building codes and medical treatments that are still in place today worldwide.

By John Donovan Nov 5, 2019 American History / Early 1900s
How the Articles of Confederation Paved the Way for the U.S. Constitution

The first framework for the government of the United States was the Articles of Confederation, written in 1777 and ratified in 1781, which set up a relatively weak central government without federal courts or even the power to levy taxes.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 4, 2019 American History / Revolutionary War
How Jim Crow Shaped America

Jim Crow was about much more than laws enacted to suppress blacks. It was about a system involving politics, economics, social and cultural practices. And while the laws may be dead, Jim Crow is not.

By John Donovan Oct 21, 2019 American History / Early 1900s
What's in a Nickname? The State Nickname Quiz

It's hard to sum up something as big as a state in just a few words, but that doesn't stop them from trying! What does it mean to be from the 'Show-Me' state or to be a Sooner? Find out how vast your state nickname knowledge is with our quiz!

By Alia Hoyt American History / Modern Era
The O.K. Corral: The Gunfight of All Gunfights

This infamous gun battle in Tombstone, Arizona lasted just 30 seconds. But its legend, and America's obsession, has endured for more than a decade.

By John Donovan Oct 7, 2019 American History / The West
Who Were the Mighty Fighting Buffalo Soldiers?

The African American servicemen known as "Buffalo Soldiers" are the subjects of both history and legend, but what is truth and what is lore?

By John Donovan Oct 3, 2019 American History / The West
The Rise and Fall of the Oregon Trail

Hundreds of thousands of emigrants traveled the 2,170-mile Oregon Trail in search of a better life. And thousands of them were injured — and even died — on the journey along the way.

By Mark Mancini Sep 30, 2019 American History / The West
The Ghosts of Gettysburg's Devil's Den

Devil's Den was the site of the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War. Not surprisingly, it's rumored to be haunted with the ghosts of many dead soldiers.

By Dave Roos Aug 27, 2019 American History / Civil War
The Missing States of the United States

There are 50 states in the U.S., but there have been many proposals over the years to add more.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Jun 26, 2019 American History / Civil War
5 Causes of the Great Depression: Could It Happen Again?

The Great Depression may seem like ancient history, but many of the factors that contributed to it still pose economic risks today.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 8, 2019 American History / 1920s-1930s
Things Are Indeed Bigger in Texas

The saying is really true. Texas is big. And so is everything in it.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Jan 28, 2019 American History / Modern Era
Frederick Douglass' North Star Newspaper Relaunched

Frederick Douglass' pivotal 19th century abolitionist newspaper has been relaunched for a 21st century audience.

By Carrie Tatro Jan 18, 2019 American History / Modern Era
The 'Green Book' Was a Lifeline for Black Travelers

Before the 1964 Civil Rights Act and even after it, the tradition of the "great American road trip" was very different for families of color.

By Dave Roos Dec 21, 2018 American History / Modern Era
What's Inside Mount Rushmore's Not-So-Secret Chamber?

Yep – there is a hidden space behind those famous presidential faces.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 11, 2018 American History / 1920s-1930s
Who Built These Mysterious Concrete Arrows?

The last vestiges of America's early transcontinental airmail beacon system still exist as giant arrows across the landscape.

By Carrie Tatro Oct 16, 2018 American History / Early 1900s
How the U.S.-Mexico Border Became a Political Flashpoint

The roughly 2,000-mile boundary between the countries has been around only since the mid-1800s. But today it's a political line in the sand — literally and figuratively.

By John Donovan Jun 26, 2018 American History / Modern Era

