" " You can get a stellar view of sunset from the Willis Tower Skydeck. Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock

Chicago is packed with some of the most celebrated sights in the United States. From the glimmering lakefront to the towering skyscrapers, Chicago landmarks tell a vibrant story of architecture, innovation and culture that you can experience all in one epic city.

Want to design the ultimate itinerary? Let's step into the Windy City and explore 10 iconic attractions that mix historical significance, art and good old-fashioned fun.