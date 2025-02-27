4 'Commonwealth' States: Merely a Symbolic Committment

By: Yara Simón  |  Feb 27, 2025
George Washington Statue at Boston Public Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. joe daniel price / Getty Images

The term "commonwealth states" refers to a specific political status that four states in the United States use. These states retain the same powers and privileges as all other U.S. states, but their choice to use commonwealth reflects their history, values and governance.

The term commonwealth has roots in anti-monarchial sentiment that arose during the founding of the United States, symbolizing a government that exists to serve its citizens rather than a monarch.

These states adopted the designation to emphasize their commitment to a representative democracy where people united to form a government based on equality and free participation.

Contents
  1. What Are the Commonwealth States?
  2. A Historical Legacy of the Commonwealth
  3. Legal and Political Implications of the Word 'Commonwealth'
  4. Connection to the British Commonwealth
  5. Population and Modern Identity

What Are the Commonwealth States?

The four commonwealths each have unique attributes.

  • Massachusetts: Known for its role in the American Revolution, it's the birthplace of the Massachusetts Constitution, which continues to inspire democratic governance around the world.
  • Virginia: Often called the "Mother of Presidents," Virginia played a crucial role in the founding of the nation.
  • Pennsylvania: Famous for the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, Pennsylvania is where foundational documents like the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were crafted.
  • Kentucky: Known for its rolling bluegrass hills and rich frontier history, Kentucky adopted the term "commonwealth."

Together, these states embody the ideals of equality, unity and collective governance that the word "commonwealth" symbolizes.

A Historical Legacy of the Commonwealth

The four commonwealths each adopted the term to reflect their unique historical and political backgrounds.

For example, the Massachusetts Bay colony, with its deeply democratic roots, later incorporated the term into the Massachusetts Constitution in 1780. This document, written by John Adams, is one of the oldest functioning constitutions in the world and emphasizes the ideals of self-governance and collective welfare.

The choice to use "commonwealth" is also a nod to the broader context of the British Empire and its former colonies. During the transition from colonial rule to independence, the word "commonwealth" signaled a break from monarchy while maintaining ties to ideals of collective governance.

It's a reminder of how the four states sought to define themselves differently from other states within the new nation.

Legal and Political Implications of the Word 'Commonwealth'

Though the term may sound distinct, it doesn’t confer any specific political status under U.S. law. The state constitution of a commonwealth is functionally the same as that of other states.

These states are sovereign entities within the United States, adhering to the same federal laws and maintaining the same relationship with the federal government as their non-commonwealth counterparts.

However, the legal relationship between the word "commonwealth" and governance reflects a symbolic commitment to the principles of free association and self-rule. Political writers of the time emphasized this distinction, using the term to project ideals of shared responsibility and collective good.

Connection to the British Commonwealth

The word "commonwealth" also has global significance. Famously associated with the British Commonwealth, now known as the Commonwealth of Nations, this modern coalition of sovereign states and commonwealth countries — many of which are former colonies of the British Empire — shares a voluntary bond of cooperation and mutual respect under international law.

Though the four commonwealths of the United States are distinct from the British Commonwealth, the shared use of the term highlights their historical origins and aspirations of self-governance. Both reflect the importance of unity and collective progress in their respective political contexts.

Population and Modern Identity

Though their official name sets them apart, they function like all other states in the federal system. For residents, the word "commonwealth" is a point of pride, a historical reminder of their state's role in shaping the democratic principles of the country and the world.

By preserving this designation, the four commonwealths continue to honor their past while serving as vibrant parts of the modern U.S. political landscape.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

