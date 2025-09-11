The Flag of Texas: Brief History of an Icon

The Lone Star Flag became the official flag of Texas on January 25, 1839, by the Republic of Texas Congress meeting in Houston, which was the capital at that time.
It became the second official flag of the independent Republic of Texas when adopted in 1839 (the first official flag was the 1836 "Burnet’ flag).
Even before statehood, the “lone star” had already been used as a symbol of Texas during the Revolution. For example, a single star featured on Sarah Dodson’s Lone Star flag of 1835, an early emblem of Texan independence.
Over time, the design has come to stand for the spirit of independence, resilience, and pride in Texas history.