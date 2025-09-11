The Flag of Texas: Brief History of an Icon

" " The Lone Star is always a five-pointed star. Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock

The Texas state flag features a blue vertical stripe covering one third of the length along the hoist. The remaining two thirds are divided into equal horizontal stripes: the upper stripe white and the lower stripe red.

In the center of the blue stripe sits a regular five pointed white star, sometimes called the lone star. The flag’s regular five-pointed star represents the unity of Texas and Texans as one. By law, the Texas flag’s width-to-length ratio is 2:3 (the height of the flag is two-thirds the length).

Advertisement

When manufactured, the Texas flag usually includes two brass grommets for flying from a flagpole. The blue stripe takes up the entire left side, while the white stripe and red stripe complete the design.

The star can be inscribed within a circle passing through each of its five points, further emphasizing symmetry.