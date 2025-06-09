20 Hawaii Landmarks: Epic Views and Historical Significance

1. Pearl Harbor National Memorial

" " USS Arizona Memorial. Stocktrek Images / Getty Images/Stocktrek Images

Located in Honolulu, this site honors those lost in the World War II attack on December 7, 1941. The USS Arizona Memorial marks a pivotal moment in U.S. history and remains one of the most-visited national historic landmarks in America.

2. Iolani Palace

" " Iolani Palace. VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm / Getty Images

The only royal palace in the United States, Iolani Palace was the official residence of the Hawaiian kingdom (albeit for a brief period of time). Located in downtown Honolulu, it served as the political hub during the reign of King Kamehameha III and later monarchs, including Queen Lili'uokalani.

3. Diamond Head State Monument

" " Diamond Head State Monument. Reimar Gaertner/UIG / Getty Images/Collection Mix: Sub

This iconic crater near Waikiki is one of Hawaii’s most recognizable geological features. Visitors can hike to the summit for breathtaking views of Honolulu and the Pacific Ocean.

4. Nu‘uanu Pali Lookout

" " Nu‘uanu Pali Lookout. Reinhard Dirscherl / Getty Images

A site of historical and strategic importance, this scenic spot provides sweeping views of Oahu’s windward coast and commemorates a major battle in Hawaiian history.

5. Bishop Museum

Dedicated to the history and culture of Native Hawaiians, this museum houses an extensive collection of Polynesian artifacts and exhibits on Hawaiian people and traditions.