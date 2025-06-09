20 Hawaii Landmarks: Epic Views and Historical Significance

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jun 9, 2025
Sunrise at Haleakala is truly a sight to behold. Eleseus / Shutterstock

From ancient kingdoms to pivotal moments in global history, the Hawaii landmarks scattered across the Rainbow State offer visitors a journey through centuries of Native Hawaiian culture, national significance and natural wonder. Here's what to explore on the major Hawaiian islands.

Contents
  1. Oahu
  2. Maui
  3. Kauai
  4. Big Island (Hawai‘i Island)

Oahu

1. Pearl Harbor National Memorial

USS Arizona Memorial
USS Arizona Memorial.
Stocktrek Images / Getty Images/Stocktrek Images

Located in Honolulu, this site honors those lost in the World War II attack on December 7, 1941. The USS Arizona Memorial marks a pivotal moment in U.S. history and remains one of the most-visited national historic landmarks in America.

2. Iolani Palace

Iolani Palace
Iolani Palace.
VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm / Getty Images

The only royal palace in the United States, Iolani Palace was the official residence of the Hawaiian kingdom (albeit for a brief period of time). Located in downtown Honolulu, it served as the political hub during the reign of King Kamehameha III and later monarchs, including Queen Lili'uokalani.

3. Diamond Head State Monument

Diamond Head State Monument
Diamond Head State Monument.
Reimar Gaertner/UIG / Getty Images/Collection Mix: Sub

This iconic crater near Waikiki is one of Hawaii’s most recognizable geological features. Visitors can hike to the summit for breathtaking views of Honolulu and the Pacific Ocean.

4. Nu‘uanu Pali Lookout

Nu‘uanu Pali Lookout
Nu‘uanu Pali Lookout.
Reinhard Dirscherl / Getty Images

A site of historical and strategic importance, this scenic spot provides sweeping views of Oahu’s windward coast and commemorates a major battle in Hawaiian history.

5. Bishop Museum

Dedicated to the history and culture of Native Hawaiians, this museum houses an extensive collection of Polynesian artifacts and exhibits on Hawaiian people and traditions.

Maui

1. Lahaina Historic District

Lahaina Historic District
Lahaina Historic District.
Peter Unger / Getty Images

Once a capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and a whaling town, this district includes the Baldwin House, the Wo Hing Museum and the ruins of a sugar mill. It tells the story of early missionaries, trade and cultural fusion.

2. Iao Valley State Monument

Iao Valley State Monument
Iao Valley State Monument.
Peter Unger / Getty Images

This lush park features the iconic Iao Needle, a striking green-covered peak rising from the valley floor. A sacred site in Hawaiian culture, it played a role in the Battle of Kepaniwai and continues to be a place of heritage.

3. Haleakalā National Park

Home to the massive Haleakalā Crater, this national park offers sunrise views above the clouds and a chance to explore unique high-altitude ecosystems.

4. Makena State Park

Makena State Park
Makena State Park.
Matt Anderson Photography / Getty Images

Also known as Big Beach, this long stretch of golden sand is perfect for sunbathing, bodyboarding and taking in the raw coastal beauty of southern Maui.

5. ʻIao Theater

A restored historic venue in Wailuku that highlights the island’s cultural life with local plays, concerts and performances.

Kauai

1. Russian Fort Elizabeth

Built by the Russian American Company in the early 19th century, this national historic landmark near Waimea reflects a brief and unusual period of foreign influence on the island.

2. Wailua River State Park

Wailua River State Park
Wailua River State Park.
Peter Unger / Getty Images

Home to ancient Hawaiian people temples and sacred sites, this area blends natural beauty with deep cultural roots. The trail to Fern Grotto offers a lush, quiet walk into history.

3. Waimea Canyon State Park

Waimea Canyon State Park
Waipoo Falls, Waimea Canyon State Park.
Kevin Schafer / Getty Images

Often called the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific,” this expansive canyon offers scenic drives, overlooks and hiking trails with dramatic red and green landscapes.

4. Hanalei Bay

Hanalei Bay
Hanalei Bay.
DOUGBERRY / Getty Images

A stunning crescent-shaped beach surrounded by mountains, this spot is perfect for swimming, paddleboarding and experiencing the relaxed North Shore lifestyle.

5. Kīlauea Lighthouse

Kilauea Lighthouse
Kilauea Lighthouse.
Michael Kemter / Getty Images

Perched on a dramatic peninsula, this historic lighthouse offers panoramic ocean views and is a sanctuary for seabirds like the red-footed booby.

Big Island (Hawai‘i Island)

1. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
Art Wolfe / Getty Images

This national park is home to two active volcanoes: Mauna Loa and Kīlauea. It’s one of the few places on Earth where you can witness the creation of new land in real time.

2. Mauna Kea

Summit of Mauna Kea volcano
Summit of Mauna Kea volcano.
Rebecca L. Latson / Getty Images

At 13,803 feet above sea level, Mauna Kea Volcano is the tallest mountain on Earth when measured from its base on the ocean floor to its summit. It's a sacred mountain for Native Hawaiians and an important site for astronomical research.

3. Hulihe‘e Palace

Koa bed in Hulihee Palace.
Koa bed in Hulihee Palace.
John Elk / Getty Images

Located in Kailua Kona, this former vacation home of Hawaiian royalty now operates as a museum preserving the stories, furnishings and artifacts of Native Hawaiian leaders.

4. Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau (City of Refuge)

Once a place of sanctuary for those who violated sacred laws, this national historic landmark offers a powerful glimpse into ancient Hawaiian justice and spirituality.

5. Kealakekua Bay

Kealakekua Bay
Kealakekua Bay.
Allan Baxter / Getty Images

You can visit this marine life conservation district and historic site where Captain James Cook first landed in Hawaii (and ultimately met his end). The bay is ideal for snorkeling, kayaking and exploring rich underwater life.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

