20 Hawaii Landmarks: Epic Views and Historical Significance

From ancient kingdoms to pivotal moments in global history, the Hawaii landmarks scattered across the Rainbow State offer visitors a journey through centuries of Native Hawaiian culture, national significance and natural wonder. Here's what to explore on the major Hawaiian islands.
Located in Honolulu, this site honors those lost in the World War II attack on December 7, 1941. The USS Arizona Memorial marks a pivotal moment in U.S. history and remains one of the most-visited national historic landmarks in America.
2. Iolani Palace
The only royal palace in the United States, Iolani Palace was the official residence of the Hawaiian kingdom (albeit for a brief period of time). Located in downtown Honolulu, it served as the political hub during the reign of King Kamehameha III and later monarchs, including Queen Lili'uokalani.
3. Diamond Head State Monument
This iconic crater near Waikiki is one of Hawaii’s most recognizable geological features. Visitors can hike to the summit for breathtaking views of Honolulu and the Pacific Ocean.
4. Nu‘uanu Pali Lookout
A site of historical and strategic importance, this scenic spot provides sweeping views of Oahu’s windward coast and commemorates a major battle in Hawaiian history.
5. Bishop Museum
Dedicated to the history and culture of Native Hawaiians, this museum houses an extensive collection of Polynesian artifacts and exhibits on Hawaiian people and traditions.
Maui
1. Lahaina Historic District
Once a capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and a whaling town, this district includes the Baldwin House, the Wo Hing Museum and the ruins of a sugar mill. It tells the story of early missionaries, trade and cultural fusion.
2. Iao Valley State Monument
This lush park features the iconic Iao Needle, a striking green-covered peak rising from the valley floor. A sacred site in Hawaiian culture, it played a role in the Battle of Kepaniwai and continues to be a place of heritage.
3. Haleakalā National Park
Home to the massive Haleakalā Crater, this national park offers sunrise views above the clouds and a chance to explore unique high-altitude ecosystems.
4. Makena State Park
Also known as Big Beach, this long stretch of golden sand is perfect for sunbathing, bodyboarding and taking in the raw coastal beauty of southern Maui.
5. ʻIao Theater
A restored historic venue in Wailuku that highlights the island’s cultural life with local plays, concerts and performances.
Kauai
1. Russian Fort Elizabeth
Built by the Russian American Company in the early 19th century, this national historic landmark near Waimea reflects a brief and unusual period of foreign influence on the island.
2. Wailua River State Park
Home to ancient Hawaiian people temples and sacred sites, this area blends natural beauty with deep cultural roots. The trail to Fern Grotto offers a lush, quiet walk into history.
3. Waimea Canyon State Park
Often called the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific,” this expansive canyon offers scenic drives, overlooks and hiking trails with dramatic red and green landscapes.
4. Hanalei Bay
A stunning crescent-shaped beach surrounded by mountains, this spot is perfect for swimming, paddleboarding and experiencing the relaxed North Shore lifestyle.
5. Kīlauea Lighthouse
Perched on a dramatic peninsula, this historic lighthouse offers panoramic ocean views and is a sanctuary for seabirds like the red-footed booby.
Big Island (Hawai‘i Island)
1. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park
This national park is home to two active volcanoes: Mauna Loa and Kīlauea. It’s one of the few places on Earth where you can witness the creation of new land in real time.
2. Mauna Kea
At 13,803 feet above sea level, Mauna Kea Volcano is the tallest mountain on Earth when measured from its base on the ocean floor to its summit. It's a sacred mountain for Native Hawaiians and an important site for astronomical research.
3. Hulihe‘e Palace
Located in Kailua Kona, this former vacation home of Hawaiian royalty now operates as a museum preserving the stories, furnishings and artifacts of Native Hawaiian leaders.
4. Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau (City of Refuge)
Once a place of sanctuary for those who violated sacred laws, this national historic landmark offers a powerful glimpse into ancient Hawaiian justice and spirituality.
5. Kealakekua Bay
You can visit this marine life conservation district and historic site where Captain James Cook first landed in Hawaii (and ultimately met his end). The bay is ideal for snorkeling, kayaking and exploring rich underwater life.
